Badshah’s wife Isha Rikhi gets support from Karan Aujla’s wife Palak amid marital troubles

Amid growing speculation surrounding her marriage to rapper Badshah, Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi broke her silence with a cryptic statement on Instagram on Monday, July 27. Without revealing specific details, Isha said she had remained silent out of fear but was now choosing “courage over fear” and was no longer willing to pretend that everything was okay. Since sharing the post, Isha has received an outpouring of support from friends and colleagues, including Palak Aujla, wife of Punjabi pop icon Karan Aujla.

Reacting to Isha’s statement, Palak reshared the post on her Instagram Story and wrote, “You are so strong, so beautiful. You got this, my love.”

Pooja Aujla Instagram Story Pooja Aujla Instagram Story

Pooja Singh Gujral, who is the Vice President of T-Series, also reshared Isha’s post on her Instagram Story and wrote, “Be strong, not scared, baby.”

Isha Rikhi and Badshah’s divorce rumours

On Monday, Isha posted a statement on Instagram where she wrote, “There are battles that leave no visible scars. For a long time, I remained silent because I was afraid. I felt overwhelmed by the influence, power, and resources I believed my husband had, and I convinced myself that staying quiet was the safest thing to do. Silence was never acceptance. It was survival. Today, I’m choosing courage over fear. I may not be ready to tell the whole story, but I’m finally ready to stop pretending that everything was okay.”

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Neither Isha nor Badshah has clarified the context behind the statement or addressed the speculation surrounding their relationship.

It has to be noted that Badshah is yet to declare that he is married to Isha Rikhi. In March 2026, Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared images from Badshah and Isha’s wedding on social media. But, she did not specify when the wedding took place.

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Months later, in June 2026, Isha finally confirmed the marriage duing an AMA session. “Yes, I am married. Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don’t you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

Several celebrities also extended their support in the comments section, including actor and Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul, actor Priyal Gor, actor-model Chetna Pande, and actor Jasmin Bhasin, among others.

Isha Rikhi is Badshah’s second wife. The rapper was previously married to Jasmine Masih. They divorced in 2020 and share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, who was born in 2017.