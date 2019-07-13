Badshah: Was offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Stories

Musician and rapper Badshah, who will soon be making his Bollywood debut with the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Khandaani Shafakhana, recently confessed that prior to this film, he was offered multiple roles in Hindi movies.

“I was offered Vicky Kaushal’s role in Lust Stories. But I felt ‘how can I do this?’ When I saw it, I felt Vicky was exceptionally good. I was offered Diljit Dosanjh’s role in Good News but things didn’t work out. Diljit is a better actor than me,” the singer-turned-actor told the Deccan Chronicle in an interview.

“I think Khandaani Shafakhana was a more comfortable setting for me. Coincidentally, I had told Sonakshi two years ago that I am getting a lot of acting offers and she told me to take them up. I was like ‘I don’t know acting,’ but she said that I’ll learn,” the rapper added.

Apart from Badshah and Sonakshi Sinha, the comedy flick also features Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal parts. The film has been directed by Shilpi Dasgupta with a script by Gautam Mehra.

Co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar and Divya Khosla Kumar; Khandaani Shafakhana will release on August 2.