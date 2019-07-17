Badshah: Thought I would upset my mom by doing Khandaani Shafakhana

If there’s someone in the industry, who is the happiest that he has finally taken to acting, it is filmmaker Karan Johar, rapper Badshah revealed in a group interaction.

After all, Karan had been trying to get him in front of the camera for quite some time. Badshah said, “I was offered Vicky Kaushal’s Lust Stories. Then, I was also offered Good News, the role which Diljit paaji is doing. I was sceptical so I refused. But after turning down two films, that fear had gone. And so, I did not have any hesitation before signing Khandaani Shafakhana.”

Badshah also mentioned how Karan Johar excitedly called to congratulate him after Khandaani Shafakhana’s trailer released.

“Karan is actually very happy. He messaged me, saying, ‘You look fabulous. The trailer looks fab.’ I think he is really happy and I will make him proud,” he said.

Talking about Khandaani Shafakhana, Badshah said, “It’s a beautiful film. Anyone who was offered this film should have taken it up. On the face of it, it looks like a film that’s breaking taboos but it is actually a film, which talks about relationships, bonding and discovery. You will have a smile on your face throughout the film.”

The comedy, which marks the directorial debut of Shilpi Dasgupta, revolves around a girl who inherits her maternal uncle’s sex clinic. Set in Amritsar, the film features Badshah in the role of an eccentric rapper.

Badshah said he is far removed from his character Gabru Ghatak. What made it possible for him to play the role was that he knows a lot of Punjabi musicians, who are eccentric.

“I am subtle. I don’t know how to handle the attention. But this guy is flashy and eccentric. He is a good-natured guy but he is edgy. Like if he doesn’t want to click pictures with fans, he refuses. I know a lot of such guys who hail from Punjab. How they dress up in leopard print. I have taken all of that from them for the role. I won’t name them though,” he said.

While Badshah was confident about the script, the rapper admitted he did think if the subject would alienate his fan base, considering sex is still a taboo in many sections of the country.

In fact, more than fans’ reactions, he feared his mother’s reaciton. He said, “I did think about this (upsetting fans). But then I realised that the only person I might end up upsetting is my mom because of the kind of role this is. Rest can be taken care of because people have become more receptive today. If you aim to do something good, people accept that.”

He also shared how his fear was put to rest when he narrated the role to his mother. “She got really excited. She, in fact, asked me, ‘Will you be able to play this guy?'”

She might have had her doubts but the film’s team was convinced that Badshah was the right man to play Gabru. The musician-actor said their conviction made him suspect they weren’t taking him seriously.

“My first shot was okay. I felt that they weren’t taking me seriously. Then in another shot with Sonakshi, Shilpi ma’am came to us and I thought I had messed up. I thought she would tell me off. But then she turned towards Sonakshi and started telling her what all wrong she was doing in the scene. I asked her in surprise that if I had done it okay and she told me I was fine. I juut couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Co-poduced by Bhushan Kumar and Mrighdeep Lamba, Khandaani Shafakhana is set to arrive in theaters on August 2.