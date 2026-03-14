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Badshah ‘Tateeree’ row: Haryana women’s panel seeks rapper’s arrest after he skips hearing
The Haryana State Commission for Women issued a request to arrest the rapper after he failed to appear before the women’s commission by the given deadline regarding "Tateeree" row.
Badshah landed in trouble after he released his song “Tateeree” and faced flak for the music video’s lyrics and visuals. Though he had issued an apology for the same, and pulled down the music video, the Haryana State Commission for Women has requested that the rapper must be arrested after he failed to appear before the women’s commission by the given deadline.
The women’s commission had asked Badshah to appear by 3 PM on Friday after they sent out a notice regarding his music video on March 6, but the rapper failed to do so. According to Press Trust of India, Renu Bhatia, the chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, told the media that she has directed the police in Panipat and Panchkula for the rapper to be arrested and for his passport to be seized so that he cannot leave the country. The report states that a look-out circular (LOC) has been issued against him.
She said, “I have ordered SP Panipat to get Badshah arrested from anywhere, any place and issue search orders.” She also said that the rapper was asked to appear before the women’s commission because she alleged that the rapper “insulted Haryana daughters with inappropriate words and language” in the song. The chairperson also revealed that FIRs have been registered against Badshah in Panchkula and Jind in this matter. She also shared that she wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW) and requested that no show of Badshah should be allowed to be held in the country.
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After Badshah dropped his track, he quickly came under fire for sexist and inappropriate lyrics and for dressing dancers in school uniforms in the music video. He then uploaded a video apologising for the song. He said, “I am Badshah. My new song Tateeree was recently released, and I have been seeing that many people are offended by its lyrics and visual representation. First of all, I want to clarify that I myself am from Haryana. My food, lifestyle, and the way I speak — everything reflects Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention of portraying women or children in a vulgar manner. I belong to the hip-hop genre, where lyrics often include disses aimed at competitors. The song was never meant to target women or children, and I would never do that. My aim has always been to promote and take forward Haryana’s culture. If my song has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise. I hope you will see me as a son of Haryana and forgive me.”
Multiple FIRs have been registered against Badshah, including one in Panchkula. Haryana Police had conducted raids to arrest the rapper. They also asked for the song to be removed from YouTube. Earlier, the Haryana Police, in a statement, said that a formal notice had been issued asking Badshah to appear before the Panchkula police. “Taking a strict stance against the spread of objectionable content on social media and in songs, Haryana Police has initiated major action against singer Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, popularly known as Badshah,” the police statement said.
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