Badshah ‘Tateeree’ row: Haryana women’s panel seeks rapper’s arrest after he skips hearing

Badshah landed in trouble after he released his song “Tateeree” and faced flak for the music video’s lyrics and visuals. Though he had issued an apology for the same, and pulled down the music video, the Haryana State Commission for Women has requested that the rapper must be arrested after he failed to appear before the women’s commission by the given deadline.

The women’s commission had asked Badshah to appear by 3 PM on Friday after they sent out a notice regarding his music video on March 6, but the rapper failed to do so. According to Press Trust of India, Renu Bhatia, the chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, told the media that she has directed the police in Panipat and Panchkula for the rapper to be arrested and for his passport to be seized so that he cannot leave the country. The report states that a look-out circular (LOC) has been issued against him.