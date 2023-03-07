Badshah says ‘no one is making music’ today: ‘Koi bhi gaana hit ho raha hai’

Badshah has a lot to say about the current music scene. The popular rapper and musician took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets, highlighting how music has become “democratic” but it is also in a space where people are “trying to crack the algorithms”.

The rapper tweeted that in the rush to “crack” a chartbuster, people are desperate to compose music which may not necessarily come from an organic place, often forgetting that a good song will always become a hit.

Badhshah took to Twitter and posted three tweets, writing, “No one is making music. Everyone is shook. Insecure. Trying to crack the algorithms. Crack codes. Crack sounds. Coz koi bhi gaana hit ho raha hai. Its not necessary to be a big star to have a hit. Music has become extremely democratic.

“But log ye bhool rahe hain ke…. acha gaana hit hota hi hota hai. Aaj nahi to kal. (People are forgetting that a good song will always become a hit, sooner or later).”

The rapper said the “time has come” to get back to the basics because streaming platforms have “levelled the field”. Hence, Badshah said, composers now should not focus on any algorithm or code but just music.

“For everyone. F**k videos f**k budgets f**k production. All you need to make is good music. Dil de dil tak. Back to basics. There is no code no algo no plan. Only music. Real music. No gimmicks. No efforts. Effortless music. Evoke an emotion. Any emotion. F**k chords, touch chords,” he added.

Badshah broke into Bollywood with the 2016 hit Kapoor & Sons, in which his independent chartbuster “Kar Gayi Chull” was adapted. The musician then went on to become a regular feature in Bollywood soundtracks in films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Khoobsurat, Baar Baar Dekho, Ok Jaanu, Street Dancer 3D among others.