Badshah opens up about being clinically depressed, says one has to be ‘selfish in a good way’ to maintain mental health

Singer-musician Badshah opened up about his mental health journey on a recent episode of Shilpa Shetty’s show Shape of You. The Jugnu singer shared that maintaining his mental health is a priority for him, given that he faces a lot of pressure in his everyday life.

Badshah also opened up about suffering from clinical depression and severe anxiety disorder. He said that to maintain his mental health, he has to be selfish. Badshah said, “Mental fitness is my priority in life. Mental peace is a luxury for me because of the pressure that we face every day. I have been through the darkest times when it comes to my mental health. I have been through clinical depression, I have been through severe anxiety disorder so I know that I can’t go there again. And to not go there again, you have to be selfish in a good way.”

He elaborated, “You have to live with people who make you happy. You have to learn to say no, you have to learn to say yes. You have to be happy. We live under lots of pressure, we have created a lot of chaos in our life and then we complain that we are not mentally fit. You have to organise, you have to keep your loved ones near you and that’s it.”

Badshah also talked about his physical health and said that the journey to lose weight started because he works in a profession where he has to perform on stage for two hours at a time. “It’s more about being healthy. There were a few important reasons for me to lose weight. My job requires me to perform on stage for at least 120 minutes, I have to be active, that is a reason.” Badshah also shared that he suffers from sleep apnea, which got worse at one point and required him to work on his physical health.

Badshah and Shilpa Shetty share the stage on the reality show India’s Got Talent, where they are both judges along with Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir. Malaika Arora is filling in for Shilpa as the Phir Milenge actor is away for a film shoot.