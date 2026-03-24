Did Badshah tie the knot with Isha Rikhi? Isha’s mother drops wedding photos, fuels speculation

Singer-rapper Badshah has reportedly tied the knot with Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi. The speculation stems from a series of photos shared by Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, on Instagram, where the couple is seen taking part in what appear to be wedding rituals in the presence of close family members.

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In the photos, Badshah is dressed in a brown kurta paired with a golden saafa, while Isha is seen in a traditional red salwar kameez. In several photos, the two are wearing wedding garlands, smiling and posing for the camera. Poonam Rikhi captioned the post, “God bless you 🙌 🧿❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

Poonam also shared a video where Badshah and Isha Rikhi are seen performing wedding rituals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

Neither Badshah nor Isha has issued an official statement confirming the marriage so far.

Badshah and Isha’s relationship

Badshah and Isha Rikhi have reportedly been in a relationship for nearly four years. According to reports, the two first met at a party through mutual friends, and their bond gradually turned into a romantic relationship.

Who is Isha Rikhi?

Isha Rikhi, a Chandigarh-based actress, began her career in Punjabi cinema with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013, which also featured Sippy Gill and Om Puri. She later made her Bollywood debut with Nawabzaade in 2018 alongside Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak.

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Badshah’s first marriage

Badshah was earlier married to Jasmine Masih. The former couple, who separated in 2020, shares a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. They continue to co-parent their child.

In 2024, Badshah opened up about the separation on the podcast Prakhar Ke Pravachan, explaining that the decision was made keeping their daughter’s well-being in mind.

“We both tried everything. We tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often as she lives in London,” Badhsha said.

Talking about her daughter, he said, “She was at my concert. But she’s not a fan. She listens to Blackpink. As a musician, buying another musician’s merchandise for your own child is a little painful.”

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In an earlier conversation with Lallantop, Badshah opened up about his relationship with his ex-wife Jasmine Masih. “I loved her with all my heart. We met on the internet, on Facebook. Then we met at a friend’s party in Chandigarh. After dating for 1.5 years, we got married.”

He revealed that while his parents did not oppose the marriage, they did express concern. They had asked him, “Are you sure? Since she was born and brought up in London, it might create problems.”

Badshah admitted that those concerns did play out. “She could not adjust to the culture and it got really messy. But we tried our best in that relationship.”

He shared details about his daughter, noting that she follows Christianity like her mother and enjoys his track “Paani Paani.”

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When asked whether the experience affected his faith in marriage, Badshah said, “Marriage is a flawed concept in today’s day and age. Some modifications need to be done. There’s a lot of pressure. I think one should get married after thinking about it properly and after having a certain amount of maturity.”

“You should get married once you are extremely sure, or else the marriage suffers and the institution of marriage is maligned. A relationship is a duty, a full-time job. To co-exist with someone with an opinion is a full-time job, especially when you are strongly opinionated,” Badshah said.