Is that Hania Aamir? Badshah’s mystery woman pics go viral amid Isha Rikhi wedding rumours

Rapper-singer Badshah has sparked fresh curiosity among fans after sharing a series of Instagram photos featuring a mystery woman. While the woman’s face was not visible in any of the pictures, the post quickly caught attention online, with social media users trying to figure out who she might be.

The musician shared the photos showing himself walking through a field while holding the hand of the unidentified woman. Adding to the intrigue, he captioned the post, “Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

Netizens react to Badshah’s post

The post immediately drew attention from fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with guesses and theories about who the woman might be. A significant number of users speculated that it could be Pakistani actor Hania Aamir, who has often been linked to Badshah in online discussions.

One fan wrote, “Is that Hania Aamir?” Another asked, “She is Hania it seems?” “Is this a new collab?” questioned another user. “We want to see Badshah in a new music video,” commented a fan.

So far, neither Badshah nor Hania has addressed the speculation, leaving followers guessing about the meaning behind the viral post.

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Reports of marriage to Isha Rikhi

The social media buzz comes amid ongoing reports about Badshah’s personal life. The rapper has reportedly married Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi, nearly six years after his divorce from his first wife.

Speculation surrounding the marriage gained momentum in March this year after Isha’s mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared a series of photographs on Instagram that appeared to capture moments from the couple’s wedding celebrations. The images showed Badshah and Isha participating in traditional wedding rituals alongside close family members and friends.

The photos also featured the couple dressed in traditional wedding attire as they exchanged varmala during what appeared to be an intimate ceremony.

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Sharing the pictures online, Poonam captioned the post, “God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POONAM RIKHI (@poonamrikhi6)

Neither Badshah nor Isha has publicly commented on the marriage reports.

Tateeree controversy

Apart from his personal life, Badshah recently made headlines over the controversy surrounding his Haryanvi song Tateeree.

Released in March 2026, the track attracted criticism for featuring girls in school uniforms dancing inside a Haryana Roadways bus and making objectionable gestures. The song also came under scrutiny for its bold lyrics and suggestive visuals, which many viewers considered inappropriate.

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Following the backlash, Badshah released a revised version of the song in April after removing the portions that had drawn objections.

Addressing the issue through an Instagram statement, he wrote, “To the people of Haryana and everyone around the world, over the past few weeks, we have listened to concerns raised by government officials, the women’s commission, social workers and others regarding our song Tateeree. Based on that, we have made necessary changes and removed any part that was considered objectionable. I respect this feedback and the sentiment behind it. Along with being an artist, our responsibility towards society and culture is equally important.”