Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Badshah declined roles in Lust Stories and Good Newwz, took up Khandani Shafakhana: ‘Mera career hi mit jayega’

The music composer and rapper finally made his acting debut with 2019 film Khandani Shafakhana alongside actor Sonakshi Sinha.

BadshahRapper Badshah recently appeared on an episode of Case To Banta Hai. (Photo: PR Handout)

Rapper and music composer Badshah have given several chartbuster independent as well and Bollywood tracks. So, when he made his acting debut in 2019 with Khandani Shafakhana, everyone had their eyes set on him. However, not many know that the actor was also offered two roles in projects which turned out to be superhits. Badshah has revealed that he was offered a role in Karan Johar’s anthology Lust Stories, which he turned down and eventually went to Vicky Kaushal. Another role that he was offered was in the Bollywood film Good Newwz, which was later bagged by Diljit Dosanjh.

When he decided to play the role of Gabru Ghaatak in Khandani Shafakhana, the rapper’s acting career failed to take off. Badshah made these revelations at the recent episode of Amazon miniTv’s weekly courtroom comedy reality show Case Toh Banta Hai.

 

Talking to Kushal Kapila, who is seen as the judge in this courtroom comedy show, Badshah said, “Mujhe sabse pehli film offer hui thi Lust Stories, uss mai Vicky Kaushal ka role mujhe offer hua tha jismai woh apni wife ko satisfy nahi kar pata hai, toh maine woh turn down kar diya (The first film, which was offered to me was Lust Stories, in which I was to play Vicky Kaushal’s role, who cannot satisfy his wife. I turned that down).”

The Genda Phool singer further said, “Aur dusra role mujhe offer hua Good Newwz film aai thi, jis mai Diljit Paji ka role offer hua tha jismai woh bache nahi paida kar pate toh woh bhi maine decline kar di, toh teesra role mujhe yeh offer hua, toh mujhe laga saala chehre pai kuch likha hai kya? Toh maine yeh jinx mitane ke liye film ki, mujhe kya pata mera (acting) career hi mit jayega (The second role was that of Diljit in Good Newwz, where he can’t conceive a child. I turned that down also. So, when I got the third role, I thought may be my face is like that and I took it up to break the jinx. Little did I know that my acting career would be wiped out after that role).”

Case To Banta Hai is a weekly show, which also has actor Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma playing the role of public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. So far other Bollywood celebrities who have appeared on the show are Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan amongst others.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 03:05:20 pm
