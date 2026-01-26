Badshah calls his Rs 12.45 cr Rolls Royce Cullinan an impulsive buy: ‘The high of buying it lasted for 10-15 minutes’

Last year, Badshah became the first India-born musician to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II. With this purchase, he joined Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn, an elite club of people who own the vehicle. In a recent interaction, Badshah admitted that buying the car, whose on-road price in Mumbai starts at approximately Rs 12.45 crore, was an impulsive decision and that the high of owning such a luxury vehicle lasted for only 10-15 minutes.

Speaking to Curly Tales, he said, “I think buying the car was very impulsive. Jaldi se decide kar liya ki aaj lena hai (I decided quickly that I will buy it today). Badshah Wali feeling hai. Its a good car. 10-15 minute raha tha uska high (The high of buying the car lasted for 10-15 minutes) and then you are like what next?”

Badshah shared that he wishes to do and buy everything that is on his bucket list, just like the Rolls-Royce. He said, “Mera mann karta hai ki jo bhi best hai technologically wo mere paas ho (I wish to have all best things technologically). Log kehte hai naa ki best gadi hai (When people say it is the best car). So I want to have all those things.”

When asked which luxury item he would first grab if his house caught fire, Badshah replied, “I would save the car. I will have to live in the car then.” He was also asked to choose between Rs 5 crore and limited edition of watches and rapper, without hesitating chose watches. “Every limited watch would be worth more than Rs 5 crore.”

Badshah always checks price tags

Despite spending crores on luxury items, the rapper admitted that he still checks the price tag before making any purchase. “I have to see the price tag first. I hope it never comes to the point that I don’t check the price tag.”

Badshah is often tagged as a materialist. Defending himself, he said, “I don’t feel anything when people say I am a materialist. What is being materialistic? It is that you love things. I value my relationships more than I value material things. But I love my material things too. I love wearing good clothes, driving good cars, wearing good shoes…I like it.”

However, he explained that material possessions would never overpower his real relationships. “Agar koi mera bahut achchha dost hai, usne meri gaadi thok di to main pehle poochunga if he is fine (If my good friend ever hits my car, I will first ask if he is okay). Only when I am sure of his well-being then I will take his class.”

Badshah admits hiding cost of watches from parents

Badshah also admitted that even though he spends heavily on luxury items, he hides their costs from his parents. He said, “I never tell my parents how much my watches cost. I din’t think they will even believe that a watch can cost this much.”

Before gaining fame as a rapper, Badshah worked as a civil engineer. During the interaction, he shared an incident from his earlier job when he asked a question to an IAS officer that shocked his colleagues. “The social ecosystem is like the wealthy people are not nice. When I was working as a government officer. I was posted at Mount Sundar Nagar in Himachal Pradesh. There the financial commissioner is the basically the administrative head and he/she is an IAS officer. So, he was retiring and he asked if we have any questions for him. I asked him, ‘When businessman or athlete drive Mercedes then people credit their hard work, but when a government employee does that, they call him a thief.’ To which he replied very beautifully. He said it depends what your Mercedes is in your life. Matlab aapki life mein aapki Mercedes kya hai. Everyone around me asked me to sit down, saying what type of question you are asking, I was very young. I remember I was 23.”