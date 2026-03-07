Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Badshah apologises after FIR over his track ‘Tateeree’: ‘See me as a son of Haryana and forgive me’
Rapper Badshah has apologised to the people of Haryana after an FIR was filed against him over his song Tateeree. The track faced backlash for its lyrics, with police also getting the video removed from YouTube.
After the Haryana Police filed an FIR against rapper Badshah over his latest song Tateeree, the singer has issued an apology to the people of Haryana. The move comes after the track sparked controversy, with many criticising its lyrics as “objectionable.” On Saturday, Haryana Police shared a post on social media announcing that the song had been removed from YouTube and warning of legal action against those sharing objectionable content online. The singer has now shared a post on Instagram, where he apologised to the people of Haryana through a video message.
In the video he was heard saying: “I am Badshah. My new song Tateeree was recently released, and I have been seeing that many people are offended by its lyrics and visual representation. First of all, I want to clarify that I myself am from Haryana. My food, lifestyle, and the way I speak — everything reflects Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention of portraying women or children in a vulgar manner. I belong to the hip-hop genre, where lyrics often include disses aimed at competitors. The song was never meant to target women or children, and I would never do that. My aim has always been to promote and take forward Haryana’s culture. If my song has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise. I hope you will see me as a son of Haryana and forgive me.”
Haryana police files FIR, removes Badshah’s new song from YouTube
On Saturday, the Haryana Police announced that they have initiated the process of issuing the look out circular against the rapper. The tweet, originally in Hindi, read: “Haryana Police’s strict action in the objectionable song Tateeree case. FIR registered against singer Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia alias Badshah. Process initiated to issue Look Out Circular (LOC) against the accused. Notice issued to appear before police. Police teams continuously raiding for arrest.”
The post further read: “Panchkula Police Got the Controversial Song Removed from YouTube, Action Continues to Remove Video from Other Social Media Platforms. Strict Legal Action Will Also Be Taken Against Those Sharing Objectionable Content.”
Tateeree attracts backlash from people of Haryana
The rapper has come under the scanner of the Cyber Crime Police in Panchkula over alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in the recently released Haryanvi track. Apart from the police action, the Haryana State Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued a summons to Badshah to appear on March 13 following complaints that the song’s lyrics are indecent and violate cultural boundaries and the modesty of women.
The lyrics of the song were written by Badshah, while the music was composed by Hiten. Haryanvi singer Simran Jaglan has also performed on the track alongside the rapper.
According to a report by The Indian Express, DCP Panchkula, Shrishti Gupta, said that an FIR has been registered against Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, at the Cyber Crime police station in Sector 20 after a written complaint was filed by social activist Abhay Chaudhary, a resident of Chandimandir.
In his complaint, Chaudhary alleged that the music video shows girls dressed in school uniforms in scenes he described as inappropriate. He also claimed that the school setting in the video is referred to as “Badshala”, which he alleged is a distorted form of the word “Pathshala” (school), thereby portraying an educational environment in a derogatory manner.
Acting on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.
The complainant also demanded that the content be removed from social media platforms and that strict legal action be taken against the singer.
Earlier, the chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women received multiple complaints against the track, following which the commission summoned Badshah to appear in Panipat on March 13.
