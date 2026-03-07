Badshah apologises after FIR over his track ‘Tateeree’: ‘See me as a son of Haryana and forgive me’

After the Haryana Police filed an FIR against rapper Badshah over his latest song Tateeree, the singer has issued an apology to the people of Haryana. The move comes after the track sparked controversy, with many criticising its lyrics as “objectionable.” On Saturday, Haryana Police shared a post on social media announcing that the song had been removed from YouTube and warning of legal action against those sharing objectionable content online. The singer has now shared a post on Instagram, where he apologised to the people of Haryana through a video message.

In the video he was heard saying: “I am Badshah. My new song Tateeree was recently released, and I have been seeing that many people are offended by its lyrics and visual representation. First of all, I want to clarify that I myself am from Haryana. My food, lifestyle, and the way I speak — everything reflects Haryana. I am a proud Haryanvi. I never had any intention of portraying women or children in a vulgar manner. I belong to the hip-hop genre, where lyrics often include disses aimed at competitors. The song was never meant to target women or children, and I would never do that. My aim has always been to promote and take forward Haryana’s culture. If my song has hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise. I hope you will see me as a son of Haryana and forgive me.”