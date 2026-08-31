Badshah and Isha Rikhi announce divorce: ‘Have mutually decided to part ways’

Singer Badshah and actor Isha Rikhi announced their separation on Monday. The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram confirming the news.

The statement read, “I and Isha Rikhi have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time.”

It further read, “This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculation or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

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