Badrinath Ki Dulhania Tamma Tamma Again: Locals in Singapore are dancing to the song and it’s adorable. Watch video

We all know that Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania is performing well at the box office. In fact, it has had an excellent first week. If you have already watched the movie, you would know how Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt) makes her way to Singapore and starts work as an air hostess. You would have seen Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan on the streets of Singapore and in fact, in the movie, Vaidehi takes Badrinath (Varun Dhawan) on a night out to a club. They hear the reprised version of Tamma Tamma and spend a crazy night dancing away in the club.

Now, Your Singapore — the official destination website — has released a beautiful video on their official YouTube page titled “Tamma Tamma love from Singapore | Badrinath Ki Dulhania”. In the video, people from different parts of Singapore are seen dancing to “Tamma Tamma Again”. While Varun and Alia learnt the signature steps from the star of the original song Madhuri Dixit, these fans of Bollywood have picked it up quite well. From school students and working professionals to individuals, everyone seems to love breaking out into a nice groove on the streets. The backdrops are fantastic, of course!

Oh, and there are guys doing the karaoke in a car with the taxi driver as well. But the best part is when three women in air hostess uniforms are seen dancing to the song. While one of them takes to making the same moves that she has probably done in the beginning of every flight, the others in the background are dancing with abandon. By the end of the video, we must say Singapore loves Bollywood!

