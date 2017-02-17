Badrinath Ki Dulhania song Humsafar: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt get into unspoken love in the soulful track. Watch video

Badrinath Ki Dulhania song Humsafar: Our onscreen Badri (Varun Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt) are now taking us on a blissful journey with their recently released song. Badrinath Ki Dulhania song Humsafar: Our onscreen Badri (Varun Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt) are now taking us on a blissful journey with their recently released song.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s lead pair Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made you pull out your dancing shoes with foot tapping title track “Badri ki Dulhania” and rehashed version of the 90s song “Tamma Tamma Again.” Our onscreen Badri and Vaidehi are now taking us on a blissful journey with their recently released song “Humsafar.”

Dharma Productions’ latest offering Badrinath Ki Dulhania has everything that makes a perfect Bollywood masala film with a special tadka of peppy dance numbers and ear warming love ballads. And “Humsafar” is a pleasant gift. The latest song is quite a relief for music lovers who have been waiting for an original soulful composition from our Bollywood music composers, instead of picking one from their own library. The soft number is composed, sung and written by Akhil Sachdeva. Unlike the previously released two songs, this one is not being interrupted by a Baadshah rap too.

Watch| Badrinath Ki Dulhania Song Hamsafar

The adorable on-screen chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will definitely leave a mark on the hearts of their fans. The off-screen camaraderie shared by the two reflects well in their on-screen performance. While the previous dance numbers unfurled the comic and fun side of the movie, the new song gives a sneak peek into the soul of the film.

More from the world of Entertainment:

But, with the music album of the film already out, Akhil’s “Humsafar” ranks much behind the other tracks. Arijit Singh’s “Roke Na Ruke Naina,” another romantic number has outdone “Humsafar” for the obvious reason of the singer’s brilliant voice in it.

Watch| Badrinath Ki Dulhania song Tamma Tamma

Watch| Badrinath Ki Dulhania title track

Promoting the song “Humsafar” on his social media account, Varun Dhawan wrote, “One of my favourite songs in the album. We all need a humsafar in our journey.” Alia also took to Instagram and wrote, “Time for some love!!!!”

Later, the duo also gave each other a singing challenge. Alia posted a video where she can be seen singing Humsafar. “Sun mere #Humsafar!!!! Okay now it’s your turn @Varun_dvn to sing haha next two lines over to you 😎😎😎😎,”she wrote along the video.

Sun mere #Humsafar!!!! Okay now it’s your turn @Varun_dvn to sing haha next two lines over to you 😎😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/wejCG74Vhm — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 17, 2017

Varun took the challenge as he too shared a clip on his Twitter handle. He wrote, “@aliaa08 here you go KI tera sassan chalti jidhar #humsafar now you go.”

@aliaa08 here you go KI tera sassan chalti jidhar #humsafar now you go pic.twitter.com/0EFLRRUWoT — Varun Badri Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 17, 2017

With the music of the movie already out, we get a hint about what the movie has in store. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania will hit the theatres on March 10. Apart from Alia and Varun, Gauahar Khan too will be seen in the movie.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd