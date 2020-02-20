Badlapur changed how people look at me: Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte said Badlapur presented her in a “different light” than any of her previous movies. (Photo: Radhika Apte/Instagram) Radhika Apte said Badlapur presented her in a “different light” than any of her previous movies. (Photo: Radhika Apte/Instagram)

Actor Radhika Apte considers Sriram Raghavan’s 2015 feature Badlapur as an important film of her career as she believes the movie changed the audiences’ perception about her.

The actor is celebrating the fifth anniversary of the movie, which also starred Varun Dhawan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Yami Gautam, Huma Qureshi and Vinay Pathak.

Radhika said the film presented her in a “different light” than any of her previous movies.

“Badlapur for me was a lot of work that I was doing. At that point, it was not exactly seen as commercial work though I don’t like to distinguish between commercial and art but, we do have that distinction somehow.

“Badlapur was sort of right in between for me because it had a lot of content and it was also for the normal audience and so I think, people saw me in a different light. I think that’s what it did for me and that’s why it changed how people look at me,” the 34-year-old actor said in a statement.

Radhika will next star in Raat Akeli Hai, alongside Nawazuddin.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.