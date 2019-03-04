Shah Rukh Khan: Amitabh Bachchan does a lot more for films than is required

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu’s crime-thriller Badla is all set to hit the big screen on March 8. Ahead of the big day, Big B and Badla producer Shah Rukh Khan got together to promote the film via a tete-a-tete that was hosted on Red Chillies Entertainment’s YouTube channel.

In the conversation, the two Bollywood celebrities spoke about Big B’s journey as a movie star and how Shah Rukh grew up on a film diet of Bachchan’s movies. There was a lot of good-humoured teasing and banter involved, with Big B pulling SRK’s legs multiple times during the course of the ‘interview.’

The unplugged session started on a high note with Shah Rukh Khan explaining to the audience how the Shehenshah of Bollywood is always on time, a quality that SRK himself doesn’t share with the superstar. “He does a lot more for films than is required of his professionalism as an actor, as a star, as a person who comes right on time, unfortunately for people like me, and works like 20 hours on sets,” Shah Rukh said.

Shah Rukh then went on to ask about Amitabh Bachchan’s first film and Bachchan replied that the first ever movie that he signed was on February 15, 1969. He was paid Rs 5,000 for the project. The two actors then made light of the fact saying that Big B still gets paid the same despite working in the industry for so many years.

It was then Bachchan’s turn to ask the questions and the megastar asked SRK why did he choose to produce Badla. The actor said that he had been a fan of Bachchan since he was a child and used to collect money to watch his films. It’s at this point that Big B stopped him and asked the actor to not lie.

Later in the clip, Big B wanted to know why the poster that he had chosen for Badla was rejected by the art department. “The poster that I had chosen for Badla, was rejected by your department…” Bachchan said. SRK replied by taking out the said poster in question and stating that he wanted to get that very poster signed by Big B for his own collection.

The two then concluded the conversation with Taapsee Pannu making a surprise entrance, asking to be directed by Shah Rukh Khan. The video ended with an apparently nervous Taapsee asking the viewers to watch Badla upon its release.