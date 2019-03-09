Badla Unplugged: Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan solve a few puzzles

In the third episode of Badla Unplugged, Amitabh Bachchan gets into a fun candid chat with the host Shah Rukh Khan.

From giving insights into the crime thriller Badla, solving riddles, and sharing interesting anecdotes from the shoot, Amitabh and Shah Rukh left no stone unturned to keep the audience entertained.

The Unplugged series is one of the innovative promotional strategies for the film Badla.

On being asked about his character, Badal Gupta, in the film, Amitabh said, “The role I play is a competent retired lawyer who has been hired by Taapsee Pannu to solve her case. My character hasn’t lost any case in his 40 years of career.”

Subsequently, Shah Rukh asked the veteran actor to solve many interesting Hindi riddles as he hasn’t lost any case so far.

Besides, Amitabh shared that he likes to watch documentaries based on history and suspense-thriller movies. He said, “When I heard Badla’s story I really found the genre interesting. And the way Sujoy has treated the film, I’m sure the audience will like it.”

Also, during the fun banter, the 76-year-old actor revealed that director Sujoy Ghosh was the most irritating on the set as he made him repeat his dialogues many times.

He ended the episode on a poetic note as he rendered one of his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s popular poems “Gudiya”.

Both the actors have shared screen space after a long time and thus ensure that all the episodes of the candid chat show have a complete fun element in it.

Presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, Badla is co-produced by Gaurav Verma and produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri.

Helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, the crime thriller, released on March 8, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul among others in pivotal roles.