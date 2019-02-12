Badla trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer promises to be an engaging whodunit

The trailer of Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapse Pannu opens with AB’s voice over, “Badla lena har baar sahi nahi hota, lekin maaf kar dena bhi har baar sahi nahi hota” (It’s not always right to take revenge but it’s also not right to always forgive).
Here, Amitabh Bachchan plays a lawyer, who Taapsee hires for a case. She has been accused of murder, but she insists that she is innocent. There are various versions of the truth here, but it’s this layering of the story that makes it for an engaging thriller.
Watch the trailer of Badla here:
Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla’s trailer gives us just enough to evoke curiousity, and it makes perfect sense in this case. The trailer for a whodunit has to introduce the characters, the basic conflict and push the audience towards different conclusions and Badla checks all the boxes.
In all fairness, the trailer faintly reminds us of Gone Girl vis-a-vis the unreliable narrator.
The film is adapted from an original story by Oriol Paulo. For Hindi cinema, writer-director Sujoy Ghosh has helmed the story.
Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla releases on March 8.
'Super trailer'
Saqib Saleem wrote on Twitter, "Super trailer !! Congratulations to the whole team !! @sujoy_g . @SrBachchan sir n @taapsee look in fine form !! 👌👌 @PuriAkshai @SunirKheterpal"
Shah Rukh Khan on Badla trailer
Shah Rukh Khan shared on Twitter, "Sach saabit karna aasaan nahi hota, par saabit kiye bina woh sach, sach nahi hota. Unveil the truth with Badal Gupta in the #BadlaTrailer http://bit.ly/BadlaTrailer @SrBachchan @Taapsee @sujoy_g @gaurikhan @SunirKheterpal @PuriAkshai @_GauravVerma @redchilliesent @iamazure"
Anup Jalota on Badla trailer
"Had goosebumps after watching the trailer of #Badla...@SrBachchan Sahab hosh uda diye aapne sabke....@taapsee Ji ki lajawab acting ...@iamsrk Sir aapki movie box office me khub dhoom machaiyegi...Waiting for 8th March. #badlatrailer," Anup Jalota said via Twitter.
Bhumi Pednekar on Badla trailer
Bhumi Pednekar posted on Twitter, "@SrBachchan sir @taapsee please Bata do kisne kiya hai..won’t tell anyone #badlatrailer"
Big B on Badla trailer
Sharing the trailer, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "Sach nazar ke saamne hai, par nazar jhooth par hai. Watch the twisted truth trapped in a web of lies in the #BadlaTrailer : http://bit.ly/BadlaTrailer @Taapsee @sujoy_g @iamsrk @gaurikhan @SunirKheterpal @PuriAkshai @_GauravVerma @redchilliesent @iamazure"
'Watch Badal Gupta seek the truth in Badla trailer'
Sharing the trailer, Badla director Sujoy Ghosh wrote, "Sach wahi hota hai, jo saabit kiya ja sake! He's here to find the truth from the abyss of lies, watch Badal Gupta seek the truth in #BadlaTrailer: http://bit.ly/BadlaTrailer @SrBachchan @Taapsee @iamsrk @gaurikhan @SunirKheterpal @PuriAkshai @_GauravVerma @redchilliesent @iamazure"