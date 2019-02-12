Badla trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer promises to be an engaging whodunit

The trailer of Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapse Pannu opens with AB’s voice over, “Badla lena har baar sahi nahi hota, lekin maaf kar dena bhi har baar sahi nahi hota” (It’s not always right to take revenge but it’s also not right to always forgive).

Here, Amitabh Bachchan plays a lawyer, who Taapsee hires for a case. She has been accused of murder, but she insists that she is innocent. There are various versions of the truth here, but it’s this layering of the story that makes it for an engaging thriller.

Watch the trailer of Badla here:

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, Badla’s trailer gives us just enough to evoke curiousity, and it makes perfect sense in this case. The trailer for a whodunit has to introduce the characters, the basic conflict and push the audience towards different conclusions and Badla checks all the boxes.

In all fairness, the trailer faintly reminds us of Gone Girl vis-a-vis the unreliable narrator.

The film is adapted from an original story by Oriol Paulo. For Hindi cinema, writer-director Sujoy Ghosh has helmed the story.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Badla releases on March 8.