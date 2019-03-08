Badla movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Sujoy Ghosh’s whodunnit drama Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, has hit the screens. The film is a remake of hit Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest (2016) and is produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri and Gaurav Verma. It also stars Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh.
Talking about adapting a hit crime-thriller, Ghosh told The Indian Express, “The story of Badla, which is based on the Spanish movie Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest), has a very interesting premise. Something I had not attempted earlier. While making movies, there has to be a certain amount of excitement to keep one going. I had watched the Spanish movie. It took me a while to wrap my head around it. I read the original script and all its drafts. The initial struggle was how do I top this. More importantly, the question for me was that can I better it? It’s only after I found answers to my questions that I took up this project.”
The songs, trailer and the promo videos of the film have created a positive buzz among cinephiles. The film is the second collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after 2016’s successful Pink.
Jackky Bhagnani on Badla
Badla box office prediction
Film trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted a Rs 3 crore opening day box office collection for Badla. He said, “It looks like an enticing thriller. Though it has good names like Amitabh (Bachchan) and Taapsee (Pannu) attached to it, I feel this kind of niche high-end thrillers are targeted at a specific audience which is the multiplex audience.”
He added, “The film is promoted as a thriller and has made the audience keen. I somehow feel this is a film which will work based on word of mouth. It may start decent but once the word of mouth comes into play, it might earn Rs 3 crore on its opening day at the box office.”
Also read | Badla box office prediction: Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan film to earn Rs 3 crore on Day 1
'What a mind bending climax'
Paltan actor Harshvardhan Rane wrote on Twitter, "Just watched #Badla what a mind bending climax 💥 you will not be able to guess the end🎭. @RedChilliesEnt, @SunirKheterpal Sir fabulous execution. Got to witness master craftsman @sujoy_g Sir, the ever flawless @taapsee and one of the finest deliveries by @SrBachchan Sir❤️"
Kunal Kohli On Badla
Filmmaker Kunal Kohli tweeted, "Saw #Badla last night @SrBachchan what a nuanced performance. @taapsee shows her versatility yet again.
#AmritaSingh in one of her best performances to date Congrats #TeamBadla."
'Superb performances by every actor'
"What a gripping film #Badla is and post interval it just tightens it’s grip around you and nails you there. Superb performances by every actor. @taapsee is so natural and effortless. Amritaji is stellar @SrBachchan is as usual legendary! Take a bow @sujoy_g," actor Ronit Roy wrote on Twitter.
'Don't miss this gem'
After watching Badla, Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Master Story Weaver @sujoy_g ‘s #Badla is brilliant. @SrBachchan Sir you are just amazing in the film- Pure GOLD. @taapsee you are such a fine actor.👏🏽👏🏽 #AmritaSingh is amazing -@PuriAkshai proud of you Congratulations @RedChilliesEnt & the entire team- Don’t Miss this Gem."
'Badla is super engaging'
Vicky Kaushal posted on Twitter, "#Badla ...One of the most gripping films in recent times. Super engaging. And what joy in watching Bachchan Sir and Taapsee sit across a table and give such fine and inspiring performances! Sujoy Da’s superlative direction! @SrBachchan @taapsee @sujoy_g Best wishes to the team 🙏"