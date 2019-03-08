Badla movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Sujoy Ghosh’s whodunnit drama Badla, starring Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan, has hit the screens. The film is a remake of hit Spanish thriller The Invisible Guest (2016) and is produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Khetarpal, Akshai Puri and Gaurav Verma. It also stars Manav Kaul and Amrita Singh.

Talking about adapting a hit crime-thriller, Ghosh told The Indian Express, “The story of Badla, which is based on the Spanish movie Contratiempo (The Invisible Guest), has a very interesting premise. Something I had not attempted earlier. While making movies, there has to be a certain amount of excitement to keep one going. I had watched the Spanish movie. It took me a while to wrap my head around it. I read the original script and all its drafts. The initial struggle was how do I top this. More importantly, the question for me was that can I better it? It’s only after I found answers to my questions that I took up this project.”

The songs, trailer and the promo videos of the film have created a positive buzz among cinephiles. The film is the second collaboration of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu after 2016’s successful Pink.