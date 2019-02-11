Badla first posters: Amitabh and Taapsee-starrer’s sneak peek will leave you intrigued

The first posters from Sujoy Ghosh’s Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, are out, and they have us intrigued. The poster depicts a bespectacled Amitabh looking intently with a cityscape in the background. The colour scheme of the poster is blue.

The second poster has Taapsee with a similar look, and the poster has the same colour tone.

The tagline of the film reads, “Maaf kar dena har baar sahi nahi hota.” (It is not right to forgive every time). The film is said to be a murder mystery and an official remake of 2017 Spanish thriller Contratiempo. Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu have also shared screen space in Pink.

Shah Rukh Khan, whose Red Chillies Entertainment is bankrolling Badla along with Azure Entertainment, began teasing the film earlier today on Twitter.

He wrote in an enigmatic tweet whose purpose was revealed later, “Main aap se Badla lene aa raha hoon @SrBachchan saab! Taiyaar rahiyega…”

Amitabh replied with, “Arey bhai @iamsrk, Badla lene ka time toh nikal gaya .. Ab toh sab ko Badla dene ka time hai .”

Taapsee then replied to Shah Rukh with Amitabh’s poster and wrote, “.@iamsrk Galat cheez maang li aap ne… ab toh ban gayi film. Par phir bhi kuch lena hi hai toh ye Badla ka poster hi le lijiye! @SrBachchan looking great here. #BadlaTrailerTomorrow @sujoy_g.”

Sujoy Ghosh is best known for Kahaani films. He and Amitabh have previously worked together in 2009 film Aladin. Ghosh also produced Bachchan starrer Te3n.

Badla will release on March 8, which is also International Women’s Day.