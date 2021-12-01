scorecardresearch
Badshah arrives late for shoot, Kirron Kher tells singer, ‘Aapki mummy ko shikayat lagaungi’. Watch hilarious video

Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher will be judging the upcoming season of India's Got Talent. This will be Kirron's first appearance on national television post her recovery from cancer.

December 1, 2021 7:08:09 pm
badshahBadshah, Kirron Kher and Shilpa Shetty are judging the upcoming season of India's Got Talent. (Photo: Shilpa Shetty/Instagram)

Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday shared a video from the sets of India’s Got Talent which gave a sneak peek into the making of the show with Kirron Kher and Badshah. Shilpa shared the video with a caption that read, “Baal baal bache, Badshah… 😂💇♂ BTS from IGT😅.”

Shilpa says in the video that she and Kiron have been waiting for over 15 minutes for Badshah, but he is taking far too long to get ready.

As Badshah enters the frame, Kirron asks, “I don’t understand Badshahji aapko itna time kisme lagta hai? (Badshah, what took you so long?)” Shilpa and Kirron continue to pull Badhsha’s leg and he can’t stop laughing at their hilarious comments.

Kirron then says, “Main aapki mummy ko shikayat lagaungi (I will complaint to your mother)” to which Badshah says, “Galti ho gayi” (I made a mistake), and then starts laughing.

Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Manoj Muntashir and Kirron Kher will be judging the upcoming season of India’s Got Talent. This will be Kirron’s first appearance on national television post her recovery from cancer. Shilpa has been sharing videos on social media from the sets of India’s Got Talent.

