Badhaai Ho writer Jyoti Kapoor accuses Filmfare Awards of dropping her nomination

Jyoti Kapoor, who has credits as a writer on films like last year’s hit comedy Badhaai Ho, has questioned the Filmfare Awards for dropping her nomination. Jyoti was nominated in the Best Story category for Badhaai Ho.

While speaking to Mid-Day, she said, “My name was included in the nominees’ list on Wednesday morning, until it magically disappeared. I wrote to [the producers] Priti Shahani [president, Junglee Pictures], and Vineet Jain [MD, Times Group] requesting them to reinstate my name. But clearly, nothing has been done about it.”

Jyoti has shared the writing credit for the film along with Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial.

Priti Shahani says Jyoti’s contract was terminated in 2016 and none of her work was used in the film and that she was credited in the film just in “good faith”.

“The agreement in the contract mentioned that if we use any part of her story or character, we will give her credit. However, it was never used. We decided to go forward with the story developed by Shantanu and Akshat. They have had the concept since 2012, and had been working independently on the same premise, with [director] Amit [Ravindernath Sharma],” she said.

Priti added, “If you see the film, the story-credit has been divided between Shantanu and Akshat… She has been credited separately, in good faith. Badhaai Ho has nothing that was developed by Jyoti. It would be unfair to other writers if she wins laurels for what they essentially created.”