Badhaai Ho trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana’s next is a quirky slice-of-life comedy

The trailer of Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho is here and it carries the same quirkiness that Ayushmann is known for. From the trailer, it looks like the film is a slice-of-life comedy. Neena Gupta’s character (who plays Ayushmann’s mother in the film) gets pregnant at an older age and this surprises everyone within the family and the society.

Sanya Malhotra plays Ayushmann’s girlfriend in the film. Apart from Neena Gupta and Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Surekha Sikri, Gajraj Rao and Sheeba Chaddha.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and written by Shanatanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial, the film is a comedy which has a strong ensemble cast.

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted the trailer and wrote, “Dekh lo sab log! Jaanni thi na ‘khush khabri’? Here’s the trailer of #BadhaaiHo!”

Badhaai Ho releases on October 19.

Apart from Badhaai Ho, Ayushmann will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s AndhaDhun and Sanya Malhotra is also looking forward to her next release, Vishal Bhardwaj’s Pataakha.

