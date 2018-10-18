Badhaai Ho screening: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and others in attendance

Masaba Gupta, Soni Razdan and others attended the Badhaai Ho screening in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Badhaai Ho is already receiving praise from critics across the country. The film, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles, had a special screening in Mumbai where the actors’ close friends and family members were in attendance.

We saw Masaba Gupta at the screening. In an interview with indianexpress.com, Neena Gupta had mentioned how she takes an advice from Masaba about the scripts she has chosen.

Apart from Masaba, the event saw the presence of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Radhika Madan and Aparshakti Khurrana among others.

Also read | Badhaai Ho box office prediction: Ayushmann Khurrana film expected to rule the box office

Check out photos from the screening:

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Nakul in Badhaai Ho. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Neena Gupta plays a middle-class housewife in Badhaai Ho. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Gajraj Rao plays the role of Ayushmann’s father in Badhaai Ho. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Badhaai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra was also seen at the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Producer Ramesh Taurani with wife Varsha Taurani at Badhaai Ho screening in Mumbai. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan was all smiles for the shutterbugs. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Masaba Gupta lend support to her mother Neena Gupta’s film. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Also read | Neena Gupta: Always wanted to play a housewife but my idiotic strong image did not let that happen

Soni Razdan and Masaba Gupta pose together for photographers. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Fatima Sana Shaikh attended the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Sanya Malhotra’s Pataakha co-star Radhika Madan at the Badhaai Ho screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Filmmaker and actor Nikhil Dwivedi at the screening of the Ayushmann Khurrana film. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Aparshakti Khurrana came in to support brother Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap at the screening of Badhaai Ho. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

Kartik Aaryan was also one of the guests at the screening. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)

