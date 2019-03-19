Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho to be remade in four languages

Just a year after Amit Sharma narrated an unusual tale of a household where a fifty-something mother (Neena Gupta) of two young boys gets pregnant in Badhaai Ho, filmmaker Boney Kapoor has acquired rights to recreate the slice-of-life film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Confirming the news, Boney Kapoor told Mumbai Mirror, “Yes, I have acquired the rights to all the South languages. It’s a film that resonates with both the masses and classes so I was keen on remaking it. The Hindi version has done extremely well in the heartland, in fact, across the country, and I am confident the reception down South will be as overwhelming. I am yet to decide whether the Tamil or the Telugu version go on the floors first as it’s work in progress.”

Interestingly, it was Boney who launched Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma in Bollywood with his home production Tevar starring Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. Also, he has collaborated with Amit for his next Bollywood production starring Ajay Devgn. The film is a biopic based on the football player and coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and Gajraj Rao was received well by both critics as well as movie buffs. In her review of the film, Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Just for the fact of showing that parents can have sexual feelings for each other, Badhaai Ho needs to be congratulated.” The film did a business of Rs 137.61 crore in India.

Apart from Badhaai Ho, Boney Kapoor is also producing the Tamil remake of Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Pink. Titled Nerkonda Paarvai, the film stars Ajith in the lead role.