Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma: Ajay Devgn transforms himself into characters he plays

Filmmaker Amit Sharma, who is helming the biopic on the former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, has nothing but praise for lead actor Ajay Devgn’s craft.

Amit told IANS, “As an actor, Ajay always transforms himself into the character that he plays. That’s how he always proves his versatility. As a filmmaker, I have heard so much about Rahim saab and I have done the research work also.”

He added, “The amount of detailing that I have of his personality, body language and mannerisms, basically all those elements that build the character, I want Ajay sir to perform that and give life to the character. Of course, I am excited. He is finishing a film, and after that, we will start preparing for the role.”

Boney Kapoor’s Bayview Films and Freshlime Films are bankrolling the yet untitled biopic.

Syed Abdul Rahim, often referred to as the architect of modern Indian football, was the coach of Indian national football team. Under him, the national team reached the semi-final of the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Football tournament, making India the first Asian country to do so. Indian national football team also won the gold medal in Jakarta Asian games under Syed in 1962.

His tenure as a coach is regarded as a “golden age” of football in India.