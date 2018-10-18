Ayushmann Khurrana: Want to have filmography boasting of films with a longer shelf life

After Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Badhaai Ho.

Ayushmann Khurrana is basking in the success of his latest release Andhadhun. If you want more of Ayushmann, then the actor is coming back on the silver screen with Badhaai Ho.

Badhaai Ho is about Nakul Kaushik (Ayushmann) who finds out that his mother (Neena Gupta) is pregnant.

In an exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed how quirky scripts such as Vicky Donor (about sperm donation), Shubha Mangal Saavdhaan (about erectile dysfunction) and now, Badhaai Ho find their way to him.

“To begin with, I always want to go for scripts that do not have a reference in Hindi cinema. If it is novel and unique, it definitely has a better shelf value. Like 20 years down the line, you will want to watch films like Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Andhadhun and even Badhaai Ho for that matter. I will like to have that kind of filmography which is normal. Having said that, I think I am extremely fortunate that I am getting these scripts,” the 34-year-old said.

“I am not looking for a particular genre. I am just looking for a good script. Anything should be exciting for me. I think more than appealing to me as an actor, it should appeal to me as an audience, that is really important for me. I look for scripts that give me a gut feeling that this is going to work. I am fortunate that whatever I am choosing is working for me. Talking about the trend, I think it is a good time for writers in the industry. Writers have always been very underrated. The germ comes from there. They should be appreciated more than anyone else,” Ayushmann said.

Apart from Ayushmann, Badhaai Ho stars Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao in the lead roles. The film will release on October 18.

