Badhaai Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana to host baby shower for 50 expecting mothers

Badhaai ho makers are planning to throw a baby shower for expecting mothers.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and the makers of Badhaai Ho will be hosting a baby shower for 50 expecting mothers on October 10 here. The baby shower is part of promotional activities planned for the film, which is about an elderly couple expecting a child.

The Badhaai Ho team has planned a fun evening for the ladies, which includes music, games and candid interactions with the expecting mothers. Actor Neena Gupta, who is essaying the role of the elderly woman expecting a child, will also join the activity.

“It’s a special moment for any woman to experience motherhood, irrespective of the age. Surrounded by my closest family and friends, there couldn’t have been a better celebration to ring in our good news,” Neena said in a statement.

To this, Ayushmann added “India is a country that celebrates family ties like none other. The idea was to treat these special ladies to some signature Kaushik hospitality. This was a completely out-of-the-box concept and we are excited we could pull this off.”

Helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra.

Junglee Pictures is presenting the movie in association with Chrome Pictures. Produced by Vineet Jain, Aleya Sen, Hemant Bhandari and Sharma, it is co-produced by Priti Shahani and releasing on October 19.

