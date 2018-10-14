Badhaai Ho actor Sanya Malhotra: I’m looking for more versatility in work

Sanya Malhotra’s role in each film so far has been very different.

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut with a commercially successful film like Dangal, and has since acted in films that have established an image unlike a quintessential Hindi film heroine. The actress says she wants to remain versatile as a performer rather than being recognised by one genre.

“I am looking for more versatility in my work where I will face the challenge and learn something new. Since I am not a trained actor, that is how I will learn things with every film. Limiting myself in one genre would not be the right thing. I do not fear to experiment,” Sanya told IANS here.

From playing a wrestler in Dangal to narrating the story of a village girl in Pataakha and the forthcoming Badhaai Ho — Sanya’s role in every film has been very different.

The story of Badhaai Ho revolves around the pregnancy of an elderly couple who has an adult son. Sanya plays the love interest of the son.

Asked if she will feel awkward if she gets such a news from her own parents, Sanya said: “No, I do not think so. For me, the simple truth that our parents can have a regular sex life after our birth is natural. If husband and wife are together, they can do anything happily… Society creates the awkwardness. Yes, it is not common, but it happens.”

“I won’t be shocked if tomorrow I got to know that my parents are expecting a baby, really,” she added. Featuring Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Surekha Sikri, Badhaai Ho is releasing on October 19.

Sanya’s Pataakha did not do too well at the box office, but Sanya received a positive response for her performance. “It was quite an experimental film and we knew either people will love it or they will dislike it. The business of a film has nothing to do with how good the story of the film is. It was a film by an icon like Vishal Bhardwaj sir who created a world around these two sisters in the film. I am happy that the film has reached a wide audience,” said the actress.

Sanya, along with her Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh, went to China a few months ago and met iconic actor Jackie Chan.

Sharing the experience, she said: “When we reached the hotel, Jackie sir sent a box of surprise in our hotel room. It was filled with gifts… phone, Chinese tea, Jackie Chan merchandise and lots of fun stuff. We were feeling so guilty that we did not give him anything from India.

“In my childhood, China meant Chinese food and Jackie Chan. So I was super excited to meet him.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd