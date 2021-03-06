It’s a wrap for Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar thanks Rajkummar Rao and team, shares photo

Badhaai Do marks Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's first project together. (Photo: Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram)

Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Saturday announced that she and Rajkummar Rao have wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film Badhaai Do. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Pednekar wrote, “It’s a wrap for Shardul & Sumi. This picture does no justice to what we & the entire team felt while shooting this film – Pure love for each other, constant laughs & memories for a lifetime #BadhaaiDo @rajkummar_rao & #harshwardhankulkarni you both are 👑.”

She also thanked the entire team for making the project a memorable experience. “Thank You For Making This Such A Memorable One. I feel lucky to have worked with you guys,” the actor concluded.

Badhaai Do is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy Hunterrr (2015).

The upcoming film is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Badhaai Ho.

Badhaai Do, which is a sequel to Badhaai Ho starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao starrer, marks the first collaboration between Rajkummar and Bhumi, who reportedly play a cop and a PT teacher, respectively.