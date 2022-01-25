Badhaai Do trailer: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar’s atrangi marriage is shaken up by her girlfriend’s entry

Tuesday became special for Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s fans as the first trailer of Badhaai Do dropped. Makers have been marketing the film as a ‘spiritual successor to Badhaai Ho’. Just like the original film, this one too revolves around a social subject — homosexuality but takes the light-hearted approach to tell the tale. However, it looks like the half-baked cousin of Badhaai Ho. The film will hit theatres on February 11.

In Badhaai Do, Rajkummar Rao plays Shardul Thakur, a cop in the ‘mahila police station’ while Bhumi Pednekar’s Suman is a PT teacher, a woman surviving in the man’s world. The three-minute video opens with the basic introduction of these lead characters, and soon we find that Shardul has been after Suman for four years to get married. However, it’s not love that gets them together but the wish to get their parents off their back. While Sumi is already dating a girl, Shardul says he is interested in men. Rather than coming out, they hatch a plan to have a marriage of convenience and live like roomies while enjoying their freedom life. It’s a ‘atrangi wedding’ with a ‘satrangi setting’.

While Rajkummar and Bhumi ace their parts, there is no novelty in seeing them play small towners. The emotional quotient seems missing from the film and the actors try hard to humour in this ‘comedy of errors’ drama. There are a few fun moments but they never lead to any laughs. There’s also hints of cast and sexism, which leads to a yawn-inducing effect. Badhaai Do also features Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan among others.

Ahead of the trailer launch, Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar had shared the poster of the film. Decked up in their wedding finery over their professional clothes of a cop and a PT teacher, respectively, they can be seen trying to keep a secret from each other. ” “Arre yaar, ab toh ye secret kal out ho jayega ! Kyuki kal aa raha hai hamara trailer aur hum aa rahe hai theatres main. Hey bhagwan, I am very excited,” she tweeted with the photo.

Arre yaar, ab toh ye secret kal out ho jayega ! Kyuki kal aa raha hai hamara trailer aur hum aa rahe hai theatres main. Hey bhagwan, I am very excited 🌈❤️#BadhaaiDoTrailer #BadhaaiDoInCinemas pic.twitter.com/l69U8eEMMY — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) January 24, 2022

In an earlier interview, Rajkummar Rao described Badhaai Do as a reunion with friends. Speaking more about his character, he told Mumbai Mirror, “I have played a cop before but never with this perspective. I look for layered characters and this one is a perfect match. My character is surrounded by strong women at home and at work and that adds immense depth to his personality. Harshavardhan and Bhumi are both dear friends and extremely talented artists. Junglee Pictures’ Bareilly Ki Barfi was a fabulous experience for me. So, Badhaai Do is a reunion in many ways.”

Bhumi Pednekar, on her part added, “Badhaai Ho is one of my favourite films in recent times, and it is really exciting to take this franchise forward. For me, the script is one of the best that I have ever come across, and I immediately wanted to do this film. My character again is strong, independent and author-backed, and it gives me a lot of scope to bring a very different and cool character to life. This time, too, the film will say something extremely relevant and relatable, but in a hilarious manner. I’m also excited to share screen space with Raj for the first time.”

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Badhaai Do has been directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who had earlier directed Gulshan Devaiah’s Hunterrr (2015). Its script has been penned by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Badhaai Ho.