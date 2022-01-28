Badhaai Do title track: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar let loose in this wedding song

The title track of Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao starrer Badhaai Do is out. It is a colourful, peppy number that is sure to make it to the playlist this wedding season. The song is crooned by Nakash Aziz and composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

The song’s setting seems to be the wedding of the lead couple, Suman and Shardul, played by Bhumi and Rajkummar, respectively. The simple lyrics and catchy music make the song hummable. The entire star cast is a part of the song and their enthusiasm makes it lively.

Sharing the song, Rajkummar wrote on Instagram, “Make way for the very first wedding song of the year, #BadhaaiDo’s title track. Toh chalo, saath milke #BadhaaiDo Shardul aur Sumi ko! The song is OUT NOW.” His wife and actor Patralekhaa got into a groovy mood on watching the song as she commented with dancing emojis.

Badhaai Do features Bhumi Pednekar as a lesbian physical education teacher Suman who marries Rajkummar Rao’s Shardul Thakur, a gay policeman, only to stop her family from bickering about her marriage. The film is a sequel to the National Award-winning 2018 hit Badhaai Ho, starring Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

Helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who had earlier directed Gulshan Devaiah’s Hunterrr (2015), Badhaai Do will hit theatres on February 11. The film will face competition from Deepika Padukone starrer Gehraaiyan which releases on the same day on Amazon Prime Video.