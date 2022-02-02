Badhaai Do song Atak Gaya: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar develop a close friendship in this wholesome track

A new song from Badhaai Do, titled Atak Gaya, has just dropped online. This track celebrates the friendship of Shardul and Sumi, played by Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. They are married, but are in love with other people. Badhaai Do focuses on same sex relationships and the prevailing stigma around it. In the new song, Rajkummar, who is a police officer, makes Bhumi laugh with his antics at home and in front of their families, showcasing the development of their relationship. The video also shows the two spending time with their actual lovers. The track is melodious and saccharine, and explores the wholesomeness of love.

The song has been penned by Varun Grover, composed by Amit Trivedi and is sung by Arijit Singh and Rupali Moghe. The entire has been composed by Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari, and Khamosh Shah. The lyrics have been written by Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhomia, Azeem Shirazi and Anvita Dutt.

In an interview with Indian Express, director Harshvardhan Kulkarni said that the choice of profession for Rajkummar’s character, Shardul, was decided after a lot of thought. “It is not easy for a cop being queer, it is very tough. It is not a simple journey for him,” he said. Kulkarni shared that the obstacles Shardul faces in the film, because of his profession, added another layer to his character.

Badhaai Do has been written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary. The film will release on February 11.