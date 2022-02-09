Rajkummar Rao on the charge that Badhaai Do promotes lavender marriage: ‘It’s not ideal but it exists’

“I have seen the film and really enjoyed it. Patralekhaa (wife) also loved it and called it one of my best. And I take her feedback really seriously. Now, I can’t wait for the audience to see the film,” Rajkummar Rao is gung-ho ahead of Badhaai Do, the film that delivers a tidy little message with entertainment to spare. The upcoming film will see Rajkummar play a queer cop Shardul Thakur, who gets into a lavender wedding with a lesbian girl, played by Bhumi Pednekar, to get his family and society off his back. Directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, the social drama with a dash of comedy is set to release on February 11.

In a recent chat with indianexpress.com, Rajkummar shared more about the film, criticisms around promoting the ‘marriage of convenience’ and the recent trend in Bollywood to tell LGBTQI stories.

Excerpts from the conversation…

What was your first reaction when the Badhaai Do script came to you?

Well, firstly I was glad that they came to me. It’s very unique and important. I have known Harsh for a while now and understand his sensibilities. I have watched his earlier film (Hunterrr) and he is also a senior from my film institute. He has been writing the script for years now and it’s really well researched, It’s a highly sensitive subject and he has made it in a very balanced way. The point of thought is quite clear and the film is also very entertaining.

As you rightly mentioned it’s a sensitive subject, as an actor, take us through your state of mind as you stepped into this role?

Well, of course, I understand the responsibilities, and not just me I think all of us do. We are also big supporters of the LGBTQI community. However, as I said, it’s a very well-researched film and Harsh even had some people from the community involved while writing it. He was constantly making them read the script so that there is no wrong message. Also, as an actor, and even as Raj, I never would want to hurt anyone’s sentiment. We are really hoping that once people see the film they will like it and also be proud.

As always, there will always be this criticism that someone from the community could have played this part? As an actor, who’s given his heart and soul to the part, what’s your take on it?

Someone could have, there’s no denying that. I am hoping that it happens and things change when someone from the community gets such parts. But I have done this film and all I can say is that I earnestly and honestly tried my best to represent the people of the community. I hope to make them proud playing Shardul.

So, who is Shardul Thakur?

He is a macho cop but he is not comfortable sharing a part of his identity with anyone. This is when he gets into an arrangement with Bhumi’s character, a lavender marriage. Things change for them after that, and you’ll need to see the film to know more.

After the trailer launched, a lot of articles were written criticising the film for promoting lavender marriage. Did that affect you?

Not really as I would rather wait for people to watch the film first. All said and done, lavender marriage is not the ideal situation, and I totally understand that. But it does exist, there are people in lavender marriage. Shardul and Sumi are one of those couples who choose this arrangement. The story is about them and nowhere are we promoting it. I hope things change and people don’t have to get into such a setting and live their lives the way they want to. I hope society becomes more acceptable towards them.

Recently, filmmaker Onir’s script that had a homosexual army officer as its protagonist was rejected by the Ministry of Defence. What was the kind of apprehensions you had about playing a gay man in uniform?

We didn’t have any apprehension. Also, we finished our film last year in March sometime before all this happened. As for Shardul Thakur, he is just another character and his work is a part of it. As an actor, my job is to just keep playing different characters.

But was there any fear of controversy as films always project police as this ‘manly’ person.

Not really as we never thought about it. Shardul is a manly, macho cop. Him being gay is one part of his personality and not his identity. Similarly, him being a cop is just a profession and not entirely him.

In recent times, we are seeing a lot of stories based on the LGBTQI community being told in cinema. Do you think it’s just a passing fad or it’s a start of a change? And do you feel the audience is ready for this content?

Certainly, there is a change and that is why filmmakers are making these stories. Also, I think all of the films made have been quite different and not the same kind of stories. Every time someone picks a subject like this, I am happy as it means we are opening up to experimenting. As actors also, this is such an exciting time as the art form is getting better. Also, when you make a film on a social subject and you add a little bit of entertainment, it automatically reaches more people. I have always been a big lover of such cinema, as Hrishikesh Mukherjee did. He would go on to talk about everything serious but say it with a lot of humour. That’s how it needs to be done.

And what’s your take on you being tagged as the hero of ‘small town’ stories?

Our country lives in small towns. A major portion of the audience is from small towns. Even I am from a small town. I really don’t have an issue playing or representing that. But yes, it’s not that I am going to play only such characters. There are so many exciting stories that can be told in a different way. There has to be some uniqueness to it. But I have no qualms about it.

Lastly, tell us how life has changed post-wedding?

I think we are getting used to it. We both had been busy after the wedding so didn’t get time to figure out the changes. All I would say is that I feel complete now. Love has always been there and it’s growing every day. I think that’s what matters the most. You can name the relationship anything but without love, nothing works, right?

Badhaai Do will hit theatres on February 12.