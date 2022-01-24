scorecardresearch
Badhaai Do: Everything we know about the Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar dramedy

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar film Badhaai Do is being touted as a spiritual successor to Ayushmann Khurrana's massively successful Badhaai Ho. Here's what we know about it so far.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 24, 2022 6:04:49 pm
badhaai doBadhaai Do stars Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. (Photo: Junglee Pictures/Twitter)

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Badhaai Do’s trailer will release on January 25. Ahead of the big reveal, the makers and actors shared the first look of the dramedy via social media on Monday.

In the photo, both Bhumi and Rajkummar are seen all decked up in their wedding finery over their professional clothes of a cop and a PT teacher, respectively. While the makers are keeping a lid on the plot details, here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming film.

A spiritual sequel

The makers of Badhaai Do have been marketing the movie as a spiritual successor to Badhaai Ho, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra. While time will only tell if the supporting cast has been retained for the new film, for now, Badhaai Do looks like a fresh feature with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar leading the team.

The characters

As of now, we know that Rajkummar plays a police officer in Badhaai Do, while Bhumi will be seen as a PT teacher. We even know the names of their characters. Bhumi plays Sumi, while Rajkummar will be seen portraying Shardul Thakur in Badhaai Do. Sometime back, Rao had shared a sneak peek of his physical transformation for the role. Sharing a picture of himself, he had written, “#ShardulThakur in #BadhaaiDo. Being a pure vegetarian and to strictly avoid any kind of steroids, it wasn’t easy to get this transformation but nothing seems impossible when you love what you do. #BadhaaiDo is a film which is really close to my heart and we had a blast shooting this film.”

 

The crew

Badhaai Do has been helmed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who had earlier directed Gulshan Devaiah’s Hunterrr (2015). Its script has been penned by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who had co-written Badhaai Ho.

Release date

According to reports, Badhaai Do will release on the big screen sometime in February, depending on the Covid situation.

