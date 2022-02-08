Badhaai Do’s Bandi Tot has jealous partners vying for Bhumi Pednekar’s attention. Watch video

The latest song of Badhaai Do titled Bandi Tot is out now and the music video of the song has Rajkummar Rao and Chum Darang’s characters fighting for Bhumi Pednekar’s attention. The video has the three characters sharing the same house as Rajkummar’s character starts feeling like their secret might get exposed. Chum’s character feels left out as Bhumi and Rajkummar have to pretend to be happily married.

Watch Badhaai Do’s Bandi Tot here:

Ankit Tiwari and Nikhita Gandhi have given the vocals for the song with music by Ankit Tiwari and lyrics by Anurag Bhomia.

Directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do follows two queer characters who are not out to their families. To get rid of the pressure from their parents, they decide to get married so their parents will be off their backs. The film’s subject of ‘lavender marriage’ has not been explored much in Hindi cinema.

Bhumi previously said in a statement, “I’m really proud that filmmakers, making differential content and taking on clutter-breaking subjects, feel I can helm a project that is unique and bring their vision to life. I thrive on pushing myself constantly and my decision to do Badhaai Do was based on the fact that I get to sensitively portray a character and give voice to a subject that will be an eye-opener for India.”

Badhaai Do releases on February 11.