Actor who plays ‘Bade Sahab’ in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 might have been revealed accidentally. Here’s who it is

The mysterious identity of the the actor who plays 'Bade Sahab' in Ranveer Singh's upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 might have been revealed. Check out to see details.

3 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 12:20 PM IST
Who is 'Bade Sahab' in Dhurandhar 2?Who is 'Bade Sahab' in Dhurandhar 2?
Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to hit the theatres soon. After Dhurandhar’s historic success, there’s a lot of excitement regarding its sequel, also starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. One of the most anticipated and intriguing characters, that still has not been revealed, is the identity of ‘Bade Sahab’. In a recent Letterboxd entry, the actor who plays Bade Sahab’s role might have been revealed accidentally.

While several social media users speculated that it might be a nickname for Dawood Ibrahim or Maulana Masood Azhar, nothing about fresh casting of Dhurandhar 2 has been revealed by the makers officially. The first teaser of the movie, which was released recently, showed Hamza (Ranveer Singh) going to take revenge in Lyari after the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), hinting towards Hamza’s fight against Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and his boss, Bade Sahab.

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar clear ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: ‘One respects the audience’s intelligence…’

The film’s Letterboxd page might have given away a spoiler about the mysterious character. In the list of the cast and crew, it shows actors from Part 1 who will be reprising their roles, including Ranveer, Arjun, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Rakesh Bedi. Other new members Raj Zutshi, rumoured to be playing a Pak general, and director Aditya Dhar’s wife Yami Gautam, rumoured to be doing a cameo in the film, were also listed. What caught eyeballs was one name – Emraan Hashmi. The platform listed him in the main cast of Dhurandhar 2, without revealing any details about his character.

Emraan Hashmi as Bade sahab?
by
u/forlooplover in
BollyBlindsNGossip

A screenshot of the Letterboxd page was shared on reddit, with fans speculating if Hashmi is the Bade Sahab everyone keeps talking about. “Omggg Emraan is a good casting, I always found him talented….watched Haq recently and found him equally good in the movie (Yami was of course magnificent),” a fan wrote. Another person commented, “Why am I so excited for Emraan Hashmi being Bade Saab? Akkha duniya ek taraf, Emraan Hashmi ek taraf.” “Damn, it’s just Emraan Hashmi’s world, and we are just living in it,” a user commented.

Meanwhile, the first part Dhurandhar, earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide, ranking as the second-highest-grossing Hindi film ever. The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which will hit the big screen on March 19, will clash with Yash’s action drama Toxic, at the theatres.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

