Actor who plays ‘Bade Sahab’ in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 might have been revealed accidentally. Here’s who it is

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to hit the theatres soon. After Dhurandhar’s historic success, there’s a lot of excitement regarding its sequel, also starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. One of the most anticipated and intriguing characters, that still has not been revealed, is the identity of ‘Bade Sahab’. In a recent Letterboxd entry, the actor who plays Bade Sahab’s role might have been revealed accidentally.

While several social media users speculated that it might be a nickname for Dawood Ibrahim or Maulana Masood Azhar, nothing about fresh casting of Dhurandhar 2 has been revealed by the makers officially. The first teaser of the movie, which was released recently, showed Hamza (Ranveer Singh) going to take revenge in Lyari after the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna), hinting towards Hamza’s fight against Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal) and his boss, Bade Sahab.