Bade Miyan Chote Miyan director Ali Abbas Zafar shares picture of ‘real stunts on real locations’; fan says ‘Sid Anand should learn from Ali’

Director Ali Abbas Zafar on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture from the sets of his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in Scotland. In the film, Akshay Kumar will be seen sharing screen space with Tiger Shroff. The director shared a still from an action sequence which featured live explosions.

Sharing the photo, Zafar wrote, “There is nothing more satisfying than shooting real stunts on real location . Guns – Tanks – Cars & live explosions with worlds one of the best technical and action crew #Scotland #BMCM.”

Fans in the comment section of the post could not keep calm and were very excited for the upcoming film. One of the fans wrote, “Sid Anand should learn from Ali Abbas Zafar that how to make an action film, just exotic locations, Gadgets and Glamour cannot make a film successful.” Another commented, “U are the one who keeps hype for the film at high level always by sharing pics.”

A few days ago, Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt message for his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff and thanked him for inspiring nd challenging him. A part of the long message read, “Tere saath yeh shoot karke badiya feel aa rahi hai, Tiger. We are doing amazing stunts, we talk fitness, we work out, and then we play volleyball till we crash. I feel rejuvenated, I feel young from inside and this surge of fitness is making me realise that 55 is the age just on my birth certificate.”

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also stars Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.