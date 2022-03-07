Bachchhan Pandey song Saare Bolo Bewafa: Akshay Kumar fails to impress in this heartbreak anthem

Bachchhan Pandey‘s latest song “Saare Bolo Bewafa” dropped on Monday. In the music video, Akshay Kumar is seen dancing at his friend’s former girlfriend’s wedding. Kumar tries to up the entertainment quotient but fails miserably. The video also features Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi.

The video opens with Kumar talking to Sanon, who plays a filmmaker. He says that while she has seen his bindaas attitude, it’s now time to see the ‘bhaukaal entertainer’. We then witness a wedding where Kumar is singing “Saare Bolo Bewafa” for his friend’s ‘bewafa’ lover. As the groom fumes at the uninvited guest, he goes on dancing with his gang. Towards the end, the bride too matches steps with him.

Without any appeal or reason, “Saare Bolo Bewafa” seems like an unnecessary addition to the film. Also, the lyrics and tune are unimpressive. Akshay’s gangster act and dance may find some takers, but others can simply skip the song. Also, while it’s touted to be the next heartbreak anthem, “Saare Bolo Bewafa” is more about cringe than emotions.

Sharing the song, Akshay Kumar wrote on Instagram, “अब दिल टूटने की गूँज सबको सुनाई देगी. क्योंकि सारे ज़ोर से बोलेंगे…Bewafa! (Now everyone will hear the sound of heartbreak as everyone will say Bewafa) #SaareBoloBewafa, song out now!” Kriti Sanon, on her part, wrote, “Been obsessed with this song for a year now!! Heartbreak anthem of the year, but this one you’d wanna dance on too! #SaareBoloBewafa, song out now. Holi pe Goli.”

Bachchhan Pandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. It is helmed by Farhad Samji, who has previously directed Housefull 4, the web series Booo Sabki Phategi and Baby Come Naa. The movie will release on March 18 in theatres.