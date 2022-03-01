Bachchhan Pandey song Meri Jaan: Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon feature in this soothing romantic track, watch

The latest song from Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchhan Pandey is out. Called “Meri Jaan,” the track has been crooned by B Praak, and the lyrics have been composed by Jaani. The number features Akshay and Kriti Sanon.

The 3-minute music video is simple but soothing, complemented by lovely scenic visuals and the chemistry of Sanon and Kumar. Despite the age difference, Sanon and Kumar look good together on screen. The lyrics are in Punjabi and Hindi, and like most Hindi love songs, it sees the lover comparing his beloved to something holy, like “Geeta or Quran.”

“Meri Jaan” has been shot in the scenic locales of Rajasthan, and has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya.

Bachchhan Pandey’s trailer was released earlier this month, and was compared by many to the Siddharth film, Jigarthanda. The action-comedy also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Mishra, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi, among others. It has been helmed by Farhad Samji, who has previously directed projects like Housefull 4, the web series Booo Sabki Phategi and Baby Come Naa. The movie will release on March 18 in cinemas.

Apart from Bachchhan Pandey, Akshay is looking forward to the release of Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2 and Gorkha.