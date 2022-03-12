Heer Raanjhana: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez’s song gives a glimpse of Bachchhan Paandey’s past

Akshay Kumar, on Saturday, shared the new song of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. The song titled ‘Heer Raanjhana’ is a romantic number sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal that gives a glimpse of Sofia (Jacqueline Fernandez) and Bachchhan Paandey’s love story. The song is a peak into Bachchhan Paandey’s past before he became a gangster. The track has been composed by Amaal Malik and written by Kumaar.

Bachchhan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is scheduled for March 18 release.

The film marks Akshay’s third theatrical release after Bell Bottom and Sooryavanshi. At the trailer launch of Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar said, “We should pray that everyone’s films work. The most important thing is that the auditorium remains packed like this. I’m not one of those who will sit down and think, ‘This is working. This isn’t’. I feel everything should work because it is important. The industry has suffered terribly in the last two and a half years because of the pandemic. Films of so many people are stuck and the interest is mounting. My own film Sooryavanshi was ready but could release only after one and a half years. So let’s not analyse too much. I hope that people go out and watch films. It is important for us.”

Akshay, who has several releases in his kitty – including OMG 2, Selfiee, Ram Setu, Prithviraj and Raksha Bandhan among others – spoke about shelling out multiple releases a year.

“In my personal opinion, you can’t give a film more than 45 -55 days. If you control these aspects of the film, the budget will be controlled too. I can never work in films where you have to commit like 100-200 days. I am a small person, I do small films,” he told indianexpress.com