Thursday, February 24, 2022
Bachchhan Paandey’s song Maar Khayegaa: Too much noise, signifying nothing. Watch

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey stars Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, among others. The film releases on March 18.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 24, 2022 2:57:54 pm
akshay kumar bachchan pandey songBachchhan Paandey will hit the theaters on March 18.

Bachchhan Paandey‘s new song “Maar Khayegaa” is out. Picturised on Akshay Kumar, it gives a glimpse into his ‘evil’ character Bachchan Pandey. The song, composed by Vikram Montrose, is sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala and Vikram Montrose.

As the over two minutes song plays, you know it is not the one you will ever tune into willingly. It is a song that is supposed to set up the character as he sings lines like, “Ginun kam aur maarun zyada yahi mera rule hai” and “Mujhe bhai nahi godfather bolte hain.” The signature step of the song might make you search for the choreographer’s name. Eventually, the song makes you sing “Apna Time Aayega” as the basic beat of the two songs sounds quite similar.

Sharing the song on social media, Akshay Kumar wrote, “क्योंकि भय बनाये रखना ज़रूरी हैं #MaarKhayegaa, the evil song from #BachchhanPaandey out now!” In the song, you will see him killing people with an axe and hammer and then boasting about his “cool” attitude. Earlier, the actor had said that his character has “more shades than a paint shop.”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar among others. The film, which had to hit the cinema halls in 2020, will now release on the occasion of Holi on March 18.

