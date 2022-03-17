Bachchhan Paandey movie release Live Updates: Akshay Kumar has a Holi treat for his fans

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Akshay spoke about the importance of delivering a hit and said, "According to me, it is important that the budget of the film is a hit, only then the film is a hit. I believe in it firmly. I have made all my films in that manner, budget and time are of utmost importance to me. I don’t waste my time, I don’t waste my co-actors’ time, because everybody’s time needs to be respected."

Talking about the formula of delivering a hit, he said, "I can act like this big intellectual and tell you that this is how a certain film works, and that this is a hit formula, but no, there isn’t any. Everything’s got to do with luck, and I’ve been very lucky. Some films work, some work really well, some don’t work at all, I am the one who’s given 16 flops in one go, then nobody asked me what was my formula to fail. So basically there is no formula to success, it all depends of good luck and hard work. One thing that leads to success is hard work, never give up on it. In some people’s life, the night last longer, but that doesn’t stop the sun from rising the next day. It is the same thing with work and success. Of course there are trends, there are times that films with social messages work, sometimes masala films work, but other than that, there is nothing much to analyse."

Akshay has Prithiviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2, Gorkha in his kitty.