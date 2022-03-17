scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Bachchhan Paandey movie release Live Updates: Akshay Kumar has a Holi treat for his fans

Bachchhan Paandey Movie Review and Release Live Updates: Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon Starrer releases on Holi.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 17, 2022 5:34:29 pm
Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar, Kriti SanonBachchhan Paandey Release, Reviews Live: Akshay Kumar's film hits theatres on Holi.

Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Paandey is the big Holi release this year. Directed by Farhad Samji, the action-comedy also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

The release of Bachchhan Paandey marks Akshay’s first release of the year. The actor has previously proven that he can get audiences back to the theatres with Sooryavanshi but with The Kashmir Files having a stronghold at the cinemas at the moment, Akshay could face a challenge in terms of drawing audiences to his film. Film trade analyst Girish Johar, in a conversation with indianexpress.com, previously said that the film could open at Rs 14-15 crore. “Akshay Kumar is a huge draw at the box office. Also, the film is a hardcore commercial entertainer,” he said.

Talking about the film’s competition with The Kashmir Files, Johar said, “I see that Bachchhan Paandey will have to give a tough fight to The Kashmir Files to earn profit. Having said that, if Bachchhan Paandey is received well, it will have a bounty weekend for sure because both films are like chalk and cheese. While Kashmir Files is a gut-wrenching film, Bachchhan Paandey is a commercial masala entertainer backed by Akshay Kumar.”

Apart from Akshay’s film, the weekend also sees the release of Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video. Web series Bloody Brothers, Eternally Confused and Eager for Love and Apharan 2 are also releasing on the same day.

Live Blog

Check out the latest updates on Bachchhan Paandey here

17:34 (IST)17 Mar 2022
17:32 (IST)17 Mar 2022
Check out the trailer of Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey before you catch the film.

16:55 (IST)17 Mar 2022
Akshay Kumar shares how he picks up a film

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Akshay Kumar was asked if he has started doing films following a business model, or does he even look at the art of it? The actor replied, “It is both. I don’t do films only for business; I do films with social messages, comedy. I do films that do well at the box office, which are a win-win for all — the makers, the actors, everyone.” Read more

In an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com, Akshay spoke about the importance of delivering a hit and said, "According to me, it is important that the budget of the film is a hit, only then the film is a hit. I believe in it firmly. I have made all my films in that manner, budget and time are of utmost importance to me. I don’t waste my time, I don’t waste my co-actors’ time, because everybody’s time needs to be respected."

Talking about the formula of delivering a hit, he said, "I can act like this big intellectual and tell you that this is how a certain film works, and that this is a hit formula, but no, there isn’t any. Everything’s got to do with luck, and I’ve been very lucky. Some films work, some work really well, some don’t work at all, I am the one who’s given 16 flops in one go, then nobody asked me what was my formula to fail. So basically there is no formula to success, it all depends of good luck and hard work. One thing that leads to success is hard work, never give up on it. In some people’s life, the night last longer, but that doesn’t stop the sun from rising the next day. It is the same thing with work and success. Of course there are trends, there are times that films with social messages work, sometimes masala films work, but other than that, there is nothing much to analyse."

Akshay has Prithiviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu, OMG 2, Gorkha in his kitty.

