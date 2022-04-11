Bachchhan Paandey gets OTT release date

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced the digital premiere date of Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. The film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 15 onwards.

Talking about the OTT release of Bachchhan Paandey, Akshay Kumar said in a statement, “Bachchhan Paandey is an out and out comedy entertainer and I am quite excited to bring this film to audiences who have missed out on their dose of entertainment.”

He added, “Filled with a whole lot of action, drama and comedy, audiences can enjoy the film from the comfort of their living room from 15th April on Amazon Prime Video. I hope you enjoy watching the film as much as we enjoyed filming it.”

Bachchhan Paandey hit theatres on March 18, on the occasion of Holi. The film revolves around gangster Bachchhan Paandey (Akshay Kumar) and aspiring director Myra Devekar (Kriti Sanon), who decides to make a biopic on a real-life gangster.

Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, among others.