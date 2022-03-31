Actor Abhimanyu Singh reveals darkness of Bollywood life, recalls Akshay Kumar’s advice: ‘Hard work accounts for only…’

Actor Abhimanyu Singh, who was recently seen in back-to-back Akshay Kumar-starrers Sooryavanshi and Bachchhan Paandey, recalled the struggles that he experienced in the film industry, and the mantra that Akshay taught him.

In an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Abhimanyu said that after appearing in the acclaimed film Gulaal, he didn’t get any work, and became jobless. During this time, he turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism. He recalled how an old star friend of his faded away from the industry because of his dependence on drink, and how another, the late actor Nirmal Pandey, died after an alcohol binge.

“I ran out of money. A few people had assured me I’d get work, but someone else was cast instead of me. I wasn’t married then, and I shouldn’t be ashamed of admitting this, but I started leading a very hard-drinking lifestyle with a couple of friends of mine. They were writers, one was trying to become a director. It was a dark zone, but I realised this wasn’t the solution,” he said in Hindi.

Abhimanyu said that Akshay once asked him about his career evolution, and Abhimanyu told him that he’s struggled a lot to get where he is now. Akshay, he said, grabbed a piece of paper and wrote in Hindi, “Your hard work accounts for 30% of your success, the rest is down to destiny.”

Citing the example of his friend, Bandit Queen actor Nirmal Pandey, he said that artists are a sensitive lot. Nirmal, he said, was found dead in his apartment after he’d been drinking for three days. His friend’s death, and a chat with his father, convinced him to mend his ways. He also revealed that one of his old friends went on to become a huge star, and that he, Abhimanyu, would try and get him off alcohol, but ended up getting addicted himself. “Our drinking sessions lasted two-to-three days,” he said. “That actor is nowhere now.”

Abhmimanyu made his Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Aks. He has also appeared in several hit films in the south Indian film industries.