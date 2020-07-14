Bachchans stable, 26 staffers test negative

The father-son duo were admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday night. The father-son duo were admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday night.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek, who were admitted to Nanavati hospital after testing positive for Covid-19, are stable, hospital authorities said on Monday. Abhishek will be discharged soon, they added.

Twenty-six staffers working across the four bungalows of the Bachchans tested negative for coronavirus on Monday.

In all, 54 close contacts of the family were traced. While most were staffers, BMC officials said they also traced people who had come in contact with Abhishek, as he had travelled recently for film-related work. Of the 54 contacts, while 26 were tested, 28 low-risk contacts have been sent to home quarantine.

The father-son duo were admitted to Nanavati hospital on Saturday night. Following this, Amitabh’s daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya tested positive Sunday. The four bungalows of the family in Juhu-Vile Parle have been sealed and declared containment zones. Actor-politician and Amitabh’s wife Jaya has tested negative.

