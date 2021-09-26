scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 26, 2021
Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2, and Tadap to release on these dates

Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2 and Tadap are the latest Bollywood films to get new release dates. Here's when they will hit theatres.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
September 26, 2021 6:54:50 pm
Bachchan Pandey, heropanti 2, akshay kumar, tiger shroffBachchan Pandey stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. (Photo: Nadiadwala Grandson)

The flurry of new release dates for upcoming Bollywood releases continues. Heropanti 2 is the latest film to get a release date. The film will see the light of day next year on May 6. The movie was earlier set to release on December 3 this year. The sequel to 2014’s Heropanti, Heropanti 2 brings back Tiger Shroff from the original movie, which marked his debut in Bollywood.

Ahmed Khan is directing Heropanti 2. Tara Sutaria will essay the female lead. She had earlier shared screen space with Tiger in 2019’s Student Of The Year.

Also read |Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey to release on Christmas-NYE, Laal Singh Chaddha pushed to Valentine’s Day

Heropanti 2 will interestingly clash with Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman starrer MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder, which releases on the same date.

Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey is another film that now has a release date. The Farhad Samji directorial, which is an action-comedy, will hit theatres on March 4, 2022.

The cast of Bachchan Pandey also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on Republic Day, 2022.

Milan Luthria’s Tadap has a release date as well. The film, which will mark the debut of Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty, will hit theatres on December 3 this year. The film, which is touted to be an “incredible love story”, will see Ahan sharing screen space with Tara Sutaria. Tadap is the remake of Telugu film RX100, starring Kartikeya and Payal Rajput in the lead roles.

