scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, February 28, 2022
Must Read

Bachchan Paandey: Akshay Kumar teases romantic track Meri Jaan with Kriti Sanon, says it’s his favourite

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser of the song Meri Jaan from his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey, featuring Kriti Sanon.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 28, 2022 2:46:55 pm
Akshay KumarAkshay Kumar with Kriti Sanon in new track from Bachchan Paandey (Photo: Instagram/ Akshay Kumar)

After the aggressive Maarkhayegaa from Bachchhan Paandey, the makers have released a teaser of the second song Meri Jaan Meri Jaa’ from Sajid Nadiadwala’s action-comedy. The new track promises to be soulful and shows the chemistry between Akshay and Kriti Sanon. It has been sung by B Praak and composed by Jaani, and shot at picturesque locales in Rajasthan. Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and wrote that this was his ‘favourite’ song.

Also Read |Kareena Kapoor reveals Akshay Kumar warned Saif Ali Khan she’s a ‘dangerous girl from a dangerous family’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay had earlier described his character as one ‘who has more shades than a paint shop’ and going by the trailer, and the songs, he appears to be a layered character.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Bachchhan Paandey was initially scheduled to hit theatres in 2020 but the pandemic delayed the shooting of the film. The shooting finally wrapped up in July 2021. The film will now release on March 18.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, 13 celebrity photos
Shibani Dandekar-Farhan Akhtar, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan: 13 celebrity photos you should not miss

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Feb 28: Latest News

Advertisement