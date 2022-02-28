Bachchan Paandey: Akshay Kumar teases romantic track Meri Jaan with Kriti Sanon, says it’s his favourite

After the aggressive Maarkhayegaa from Bachchhan Paandey, the makers have released a teaser of the second song Meri Jaan Meri Jaa’ from Sajid Nadiadwala’s action-comedy. The new track promises to be soulful and shows the chemistry between Akshay and Kriti Sanon. It has been sung by B Praak and composed by Jaani, and shot at picturesque locales in Rajasthan. Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and wrote that this was his ‘favourite’ song.

Akshay had earlier described his character as one ‘who has more shades than a paint shop’ and going by the trailer, and the songs, he appears to be a layered character.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Bachchhan Paandey was initially scheduled to hit theatres in 2020 but the pandemic delayed the shooting of the film. The shooting finally wrapped up in July 2021. The film will now release on March 18.