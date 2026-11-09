Entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda shared glimpses from her Diwali celebrations on social media. Her heartwarming post featured her mother, Shweta Nanda, with brother and actor Abhishek Bachchan; Agastya Nanda with cousin Aaradhya Bachchan; and actor Ananya Panday. Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were missing from the photos. Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and many others have reacted to the photos.

Sharing photos of the festivities on Instagram, Navya wrote, “Happiest of Diwali’s with my very own.” Reacting to the photos, Ananya Panday commented, “You are my light.” Suhana Khan also dropped heart-eye emojis on the post. Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “My navlo,” with a heart emoji. In the post, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda are seen burning firecrackers in what appears to be Jalsa gardens, while Agastya Nanda warmly hugs Aaradhya Bachchan.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Navya Naveli Nanda (@navyananda)

Commenting on the post, a fan wrote, “I like to see the whole family together. God bless the Bachchan family.” Another user wrote, “Seeing Agastya and Aaradhya is so sweet! It would be lovely seeing all three of you; Agastya, Navya, and Aaradhya in one frame would make us adore you guys even more!”

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On 5th November, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were also seen arriving together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali celebrations. The couple’s sweet moments won over the internet.

Abhishek Bachchan on his family

Earlier this year, talking about his family with Times Now, Abhishek Bachchan had shared, “I get inspired by my father and my daughter. I think there is a simplicity and clarity in the younger generation. Although if you have Mr Amitabh Bachchan sleeping in the room above you, you don’t really need much more inspiration; he kind of fills all those voids, but the other person I look up to is my daughter. I envy the new generation; I think they are very sorted. There is a lot we can learn from them.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meenakshi Srivastava (@pallav_paliwal)

In April this year, during a podcast with Lilly Singh, Abhishek also praised his wife, Aishwarya Rai, and said, “I have known Aishwarya from the start of my career, and we worked in the second film I ever made…she is the one actor I have worked with, and the majority of the films were done before we were married. We weren’t in a relationship together. We were just buddies. We were always friends, and when we finally did come together, through our courtship, then our engagement and marriage, it was all about a partnership.”

“In my home, as parents, both of us try to be the best example for Aaradhya instead of telling her this is right, this is wrong. It’s about leading a good life, a responsible life with your values and morals, and your child will see that, emulate that, and you have equipped them. So, they have no competition at home as to who has to be the man or woman. When it comes to children, we both believe that you have to lead by example,” Abhishek added.

Abhishek Bachchan married Aishwarya Rai in 2007; they were blessed with a daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, in 2011.