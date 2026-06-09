Baby Do Die Do teaser: Huma Qureshi plays death-defying deaf-mute hitwoman

Baby Do Die Do teaser: Months after their last collaboration, Single Salma, went unnoticed in theatres but gained traction on Netflix, Huma Qureshi and director Nachiket Samant reunite for another film, Baby Do Die Do. Despite the quirky title, their new collaboration is poles apart from their last one — this one is a crime thriller. The makers unveiled the film’s teaser on Tuesday.

The 90-second teaser starts with a girl’s voiceover narrating that the film’s story starts with her death. But the story isn’t about her as much as it’s about her deaf and mute sister. We then see Huma appear like a mysterious girl-next-door post a 15-year-leap from the tragedy that’s shook her to the core. We see her peeping at random strangers while travelling in the Mumbai local train during monsoons, her eyes lurking under a scarf that covers her face.

Eve teasers who catcall her at a bus stop late at night aren’t really aware of her true identity and potential, until she raises her weapon of choice — a folded red umbrella. The teaser introduces her as “India’s first desi hitwoman.” We see more of that side when a cop advises her to “do something before she dies.” But a lady cop, played by Seema Pahwa, knows well enough that the woman would do exactly the opposite — risking death before doing something.

The phrase “Do Die Do” is also a play on that philosophy, and when translated into Hindi — “Kar Mar Kar” — it presents itself as a common Maharashtrian last name, which may have links to the family of Huma’s character. Also starring Chunky Panday, Sikandar Kher, and Vidya Malvade, Baby Do Die Do is slated to release in cinemas on July 3.

Huma Qureshi turns producer

With Baby Do Die Do, Huma Qureshi also makes her debut as a producer alongside her brother and fellow actor Saqib Saleem. The siblings have launched their own production house, Saleem Siblings. Saqib also served as a co-producer on Single Salma. Last year, at the 10th edition of Expresso, Huma lamented the limited release that Single Salma got in cinemas this past October.

“It wasn’t really promoted, there was no marketing spend on it, not even a bare minimum. There was no real buzz or conversation around it because there was a belief that now, it will come on a streamer, so there was no point in it,” she said, adding, “People are not really coming into theaters. I feel it is going to kill the business because the big machismo and the blockbusters are not going to sustain the business; it’s the small and mid-size films that always have and will always keep the business going.”

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The actor revealed that Single Salma got less than 200 screens in Mumbai, with her locality of Andheri showcasing only one show at 4:30 pm for Rs 250. “It really broke my heart when I saw that, but there is only that much you can do when the ship has sailed. If this is happening with me, can you imagine, if a young person wants to be a director, producer, or actor in the Hindi film business, what opportunities or options do they really have? Not very many,” said Huma.